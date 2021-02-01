Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECIFY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

ECIFY opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Electricité de France has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

