Zacks Investment Research Lowers ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

NYSE:ING opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 3.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

