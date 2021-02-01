Zacks Investment Research Lowers F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Sell

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $206.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, it is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a key growth driver. F5 is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.74.

FFIV stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.90. 4,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $106,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $767,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,465 shares of company stock worth $3,491,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

