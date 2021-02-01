Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $266.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Generac has established a new business organization, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. Variations in the energy landscape, aging power infrastructure and deployment of superfast 5G technology are likely to spur secular growth opportunities. Its diversified distribution channel ensures that the products reach a broad global customer base. Its products are well suited to bolster its transition from a business model dealing in traditional fossil fuel to clean environmental-friendly natural gas, thus unlocking new business opportunities. However, it faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial companies. High research & development expenses hurt its margins. Moreover, soft demand from commercial and industrial consumers due to the COVID-19 turmoil erode Generac’s growth potential.”

Get Generac alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.92.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $246.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.60 and a 200 day moving average of $203.23. Generac has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $287.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Generac by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Generac by 6,984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,783,000 after acquiring an additional 202,549 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,796,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.