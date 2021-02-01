Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Titan Machinery posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.60 million.

TITN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.82. 9,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,253. The company has a market capitalization of $492.17 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,869.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849. 15.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 315,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 60.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

