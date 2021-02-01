Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,580,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,460. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

