Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $863.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post sales of $863.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $878.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $847.50 million. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $823.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.59. 4,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,979. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 276.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

