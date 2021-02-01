Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Post $1.57 EPS

Brokerages expect that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBC traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $51.99 and a twelve month high of $146.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

