Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.00 Million

Equities analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce sales of $123.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.14 million and the lowest is $120.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $98.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $443.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.20 million to $447.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $680.70 million, with estimates ranging from $593.08 million to $777.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

ACAD stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,705. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $145,948.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,506 shares of company stock worth $2,218,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

