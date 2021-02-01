Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. Westlake Chemical also posted sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $7.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,849,454.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $4,025,252.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 in the last ninety days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

