Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Venator Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.72.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth $376,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 996,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 130,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Venator Materials by 182.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Venator Materials by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Venator Materials by 48.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

