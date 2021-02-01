Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $2.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.75. Target posted earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $9.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Target by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.51. The stock had a trading volume of 82,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.46. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

