Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.80) by ($5.20).

Several research firms have weighed in on NCNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist started coverage on NuCana in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

NuCana stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $187.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in NuCana by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

