Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.00. Genesco posted earnings per share of $3.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King raised their target price on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 169,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genesco by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genesco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genesco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $1,663,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $38.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $581.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. Genesco has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

