Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Brokerages predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $9.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

In other news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $36,686,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $28,498,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after buying an additional 418,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $19,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $72.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

