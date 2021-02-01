Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. CarMax also posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total value of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $4,224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,221,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $1,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,076,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.91. CarMax has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $128.58.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.