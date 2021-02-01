Zacks: Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TFI International.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFII. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFII opened at $66.44 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.