Zacks: Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Post $3.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce earnings of $3.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.61 and the lowest is $3.60. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $147.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

