Zacks: Analysts Expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.59 Million

Brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report $460.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $447.82 million and the highest is $474.58 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $417.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Shares of PZZA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.63. 4,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,247. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $108.36. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after buying an additional 516,534 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,335,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 125,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 110,223 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

