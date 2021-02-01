Zacks: Analysts Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce sales of $112.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.55 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $425.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.95 million to $429.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $414.25 million, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $462.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $94.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.34 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

Shares of GLNG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Golar LNG by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Golar LNG by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

