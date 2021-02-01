Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.15). Titan International posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $304.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.88 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 361,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $423.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.