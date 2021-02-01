Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million.

Several research analysts have commented on TXMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of TXMD stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $533.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 75.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

