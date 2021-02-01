Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.77. The Progressive reported earnings per share of $1.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Progressive.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.22. 208,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,684. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.