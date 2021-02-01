Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Post $1.06 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Liberty Broadband reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $146.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.92.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

