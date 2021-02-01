Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Announce $2.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.95. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,132%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $11.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.61 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Argus raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Shares of DFS traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,034. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

