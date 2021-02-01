Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.09. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 27,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,174. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.