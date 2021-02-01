Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will announce $424.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.70 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $395.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

AMWD stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,421. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.36. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in American Woodmark by 8.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

