Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in January

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Z in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Z stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. Z has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

