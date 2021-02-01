Yum China (YUMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Yum China to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum China stock opened at $56.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

