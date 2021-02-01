Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 4.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 179,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,408,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after buying an additional 59,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76.

