Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15,262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,779,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 3,754,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $66,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $257,268 in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABTX opened at $35.18 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $719.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

