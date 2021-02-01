Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Buys 271,075 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 169.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,075 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 11.4% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

