YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In other YETI news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $745,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,985.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,368 shares of company stock worth $17,449,877 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YETI opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. YETI’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

