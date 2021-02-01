Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the local business review company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

YELP traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,479. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $12,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,378,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yelp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Yelp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Yelp by 898.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,915 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 297,765 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

