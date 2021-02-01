Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 24.3% in January

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 2,668,513 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.