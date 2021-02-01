Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 106,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,748,000 after purchasing an additional 78,403 shares during the period.

Get Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ASHR opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.