Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Position Increased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Xilinx by 49.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 57,988 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Xilinx by 13.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Xilinx by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,850 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 79.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $60,933,000 after buying an additional 258,179 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XLNX opened at $130.57 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

