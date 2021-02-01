Xensor (XSR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $468,300.00

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Xensor has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $468,300.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00065645 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.08 or 0.00851055 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00051867 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005686 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.
- SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00034875 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.81 or 0.04345046 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019576 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “
