Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce $21.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.40 million. Xencor posted sales of $3.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 503.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $102.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.20 million to $137.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $77.97 million, with estimates ranging from $47.14 million to $147.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $50.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,982,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,413,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 731,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,381,000 after buying an additional 268,595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 41,920 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

