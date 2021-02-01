XcelToken Plus (XLAB) Market Cap Tops $408,401.36

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XcelToken Plus has traded up 62.6% against the US dollar. XcelToken Plus has a total market cap of $408,401.36 and $277.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XcelToken Plus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00143054 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00267959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00066823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00067573 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038187 BTC.

XcelToken Plus Coin Profile