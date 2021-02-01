World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $239.92. The stock had a trading volume of 34,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.27. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $170.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

