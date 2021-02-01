World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $29.77. 1,084,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,154,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

