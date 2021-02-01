World Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,933 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.11. 47,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.