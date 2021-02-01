World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,686 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.81. 304,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,009,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

