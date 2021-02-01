World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,862 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.99. 52,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,968,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.