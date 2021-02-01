World Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 307,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

