World Asset Management Inc Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,401 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.25. 26,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,737. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

