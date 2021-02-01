Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Up 13.2%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares were up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $38.86. Approximately 23,902,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 19,970,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 560,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,009,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela S. Mader sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 882,574 shares of company stock worth $22,613,700. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.