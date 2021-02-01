Woodcoin Trading Down 4.9% This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $755,523.49 and $64,448.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0940 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,633.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,335.84 or 0.03971786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00389966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.52 or 0.01211650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.07 or 0.00529439 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00430088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00259137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022209 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

