Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

WTKWY stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $92.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

